Mushtaq Ghani, Mehmood Jan Donates One Month Salary To Corona Fund

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Mushtaq Ghani, Mehmood Jan donates one month salary to corona fund

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan has announced to donate their one month salary to corona fund

In a message issued here Saturday, they said that assembly staff from grade I to 21 has also announced to donate their five days salary to the corona fund.

They said that donation reflects, patriotism, commitment and spirit of assembly secretariat workers to fight corona.

Speaker said that the looming danger was disproportionate to our resources and the time demands each and every person of the country should unite and work to defeat corona.

He also praised the efforts of health department, Rescue-1122, police and Pak Army to counter corona.

