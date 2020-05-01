UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Ghani Terms 'May Day' An Opportunity To Acknowledge The Contribution Of Working Labours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday said that international Labour Day was an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday said that international Labour Day was an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar of the country.

In his message in connection with the Labour Day, the speaker symbolized the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world.

Mushtaq Ghani also paid tribute to labours worldwide.

He said that workforce was extremely significant for the socio-economic development of any country.

The speaker said that PTI led provincial and Federal governments were taking various measures for the welfare of labourers and their families, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. The federal government has started distribution of Rs 12000 to the deserving and needy people of this country which shows the interests of the PM for the labour community. He reiterated that it was the government's firm commitment to safeguard dignity and status of the workforce.

