UrduPoint.com

Mushtaq Ghani Visits Site Of Land Sliding; Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Five Human Lives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Mushtaq Ghani visits site of land sliding; expresses grief over loss of five human lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday visited the site of village Paijo, Kakool, district Abbottabad where five persons of a family were killed when roof of their house caved in due to landsliding.

He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

He offered fateha for the departed souls for eternal peace.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty for granting courage to them and to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that the guardian of an ill-fated family Tufail along with his wife, mother, and two daughters died in the incident. However, a child girl aged 6 was rescued by the officials of Rescue1122 from the debris.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Died Wife SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

2 hours ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.