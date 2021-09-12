Mushtaq Ghani visits site of land sliding; expresses grief over loss of five human lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday visited the site of village Paijo, Kakool, district Abbottabad where five persons of a family were killed when roof of their house caved in due to landsliding.

He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

He offered fateha for the departed souls for eternal peace.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty for granting courage to them and to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that the guardian of an ill-fated family Tufail along with his wife, mother, and two daughters died in the incident. However, a child girl aged 6 was rescued by the officials of Rescue1122 from the debris.