Mushtaq Mahar Appointed As New Inspector-general Of Pakistan Railways Police

6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Mushtaq Mahar appointed as new inspector-general of Pakistan Railways police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) ::State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Executive Director Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar (BS-21) has been promoted, transferred and appointed as new inspector-general of Pakistan Railways police.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the newly appointed officer would replace Wajid Zia who is presently working as inspector-general of Pakistan Railways police.

