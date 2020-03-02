UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Mahar Assumes Charge Of IGP Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:01 PM

An officer (BS-22) of Police Service of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has assumed the charge of the office of Inspector General of Police, Sindh in a first-ever change of command ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An officer (BS-22) of Police Service of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has assumed the charge of the office of Inspector General of Police, Sindh in a first-ever change of command ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Monday.

The officers of CPO bid farewell to Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, who relinquished the charge, informed the spokesman of Sindh Police.

