Mushtaq Mahar assumes charge of IGP Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An officer (BS-22) of Police Service of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has assumed the charge of the office of Inspector General of Police, Sindh in a first-ever change of command ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Monday.

The officers of CPO bid farewell to Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, who relinquished the charge, informed the spokesman of Sindh Police.