Mushtaq Mahar Removed From The Post Of IG Sindh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Mushtaq Mahar removed from the post of IG Sindh

The latest reports say that Mahar has been removed after increase in terrorists'activities.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has been removed from his post.

The latest reports say that Mushtaq Mahar has been changed on directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over increasing incidents of terrorism.

Mushtaq Mahar has been directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr. Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of the IG Sindh.

The sources said that Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon are strong candidates for the post of IG Sindh.

Mahar was appointed as IG Sindh on February 28, 2020.

“Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), under Ministry of Railways, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued to this effect read.

Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post of IG Sindh who replaced Kaleem Imam.

