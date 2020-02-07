UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Mehr Has Been Chosen For Hisappointment As IGP Sindh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

Mushtaq Mehr has been chosen for hisappointment as IGP Sindh

The reports say that the federal government will issue notification regarding change of IGP Sindh within 48 hours.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) The Federal government and Sindh government have agreed upon the name of Mushtaq Mehr for his appointment, the tv reports say.

They say that the federal government has set 48 hours time to issue notification regarding transfer of IGP Sindh.

“We have selected Mushtaq Mehr for the post of IGP Sindh,” the reports said while quoting the statement of the high official of the government. “Sindh government will be conveyed soon about this new change,” they further said.

However, no official announcement has been made yet about change of IGP Sindh government.

On January 28, the PM deferred the matter related to transfer of IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam and handed over it to Sindh Governor and Sindh Chief Minister.

