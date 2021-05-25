UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Raisani, Longo Sentenced 12.5 Years Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani and Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan Khalid Longo has been awarded the sentence of 12.5 years in graft case, besides confiscating their movable and immovable properties and 10 year disqualification for any public post

Mushtaq Raisani was awarded 10 years imprisonment and former adviser on finance, Khalid Lango, would be imprisoned for two years and two months. The reserved verdict was announced by Accountability Court, Quetta.

NAB had started investigations of corruption of billion of rupee against the officers of Local government and finance ministry Balochistan.

It was revealed during the course of investigations that former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani in collaboration with Lango had devoured Rs 2.25 billion while releasing funds worth Rs 2.34 to two municipal committees Khaliqabad and Machh. Following these revelations, a raid was conducted at the residence of Mushtaq Raisani and recovered Rs 800 million local and foreign currencies (current value) in cash.

Around three kg gold was also seized from his residence. Media has given live coverage to the raid.

Front man of Khalid Longo and co-accused Sohail Majeed Shah confessed the crime and returned Rs 960 million after striking plea bargain with approval of the court.

During the investigations a some of Rs one bilion was recovered from Saleem Shah and his benamidars as in shape of 11 properties of Defence Housing Authority Karachi.

Some Rs 130 million recovered was from co-accused Tariq and Naeem Iqbal after approving their plea bargain. Whereas the plea bargain application of former secretary finance was rejected by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The investigation team of NAB had filed a reference against the suspects of mega corruption scam of Balochistan. The court sentenced 10 years imprisonment to Mushtaq Raisani and 26 months imprisonment to Khalid Longo. NAB filed a reference in the accountability court.

Chairman appreciated the performance of NAB Balochistan saying that the bureau was making serious efforts to take the corruption cases to logical conclusion.

