Mushtaq Sukhera Removed From Federal Tax Ombudsman Position

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:59 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera has been removed from his positionAccording to media reports ministry of law has issued notification on this count after the approval from President Pakistan Doctor Arif Alvi.Sukhera appointment notification dated August 31, 2017 as Federal Tax Ombudsman has been withdrawnIt is pertinent to mention here that he had served as Punjab inspector general police (IGP) earlier.

