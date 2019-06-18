Mushtaq Yousafi first death anniversary on June 20

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Mushtaq Ahmad Yousafi's first death anniversary would be observed on June 20.

He was a Pakistani satire and humour writer who wrote in urdu. Yousafi also served as the head of several national and international government and financial institutions.

He received Sitara-i-Imtiaz award in 1999 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award in 2002, the highest literary honour given by the Government of Pakistan.

He authored many books during her lifetime. He was born in Rajasthan in India on Sept 4, 1923 and shifted to Pakistan after the Partition.