Music, Arts classes in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Music and Arts classes are going on in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to explore and polish hidden talent of artistic souls of the young generation.

The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under the supervision of professional musicians and artists

Various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance are being organized under the supervision of trained teachers to inculcate and encourage the new generation towards music and singing arts.