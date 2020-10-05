UrduPoint.com
Music Award Show Held At Punjab Arts Council

Mon 05th October 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A special music awards show held here at Punjab Council of the Arts with the collaboration of SR International on Monday in which over 20 artists received awards for their exceptional performance in the field of drama, film, music and fine arts.

The special musical show was also presented by the new singers.

While addressing on the occasion, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Gul said that the awards were the source of inspiration for the artist, which helped them to improve their work.

Punjab Council of Arts Director Waqar Ahmad said that the council always strived to promote art. The artists were our precious assets, he added.

Waqar Ahmad was also presented with special award for his efforts in promotion of art and culture. A number of actors, musician, journalist and people from different walks of life were present to amuse the music award show.

More Stories From Pakistan

