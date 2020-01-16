Music classes at Hunarkada from next month

(@imziishan)

Hunerkada College of Visual and performing Arts will commence short music course, starting from February, for young music enthusiasts of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and performing Arts will commence short music course, starting from February, for young music enthusiasts of twin cities.

Along with offering the music lessons covering basic knowledge about music, it would also offer singing classes followed by teaching of different musical instruments.

Music classes will cover diversify musical inclinations of Pakistani music industry including folk, traditional, classical and pop music of the country.

The said course has been providing a platform to music enthusiasts who wanted to train themselves in classical and semi-classical music of the region along with other genres as well.

The program was confined to vocal music and has had quite a few talented students including a sizable number of foreign students from countries like the US, China, Bangladesh.