Music Competition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A music competition by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha division was held at Mianwali

district.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of 36 contestants, including two women

and 34 men, participated in the competition.

The contestants sang various folk and filmi songs as Muhammad Abdullah got the first position,

Shumail Khan clinched second and Mohsin Bilal got third position in the competition.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mianwali Salman Ahmad Loon was the chief guest

and distributed prizes among the winners.

The competition at divisional level would be held on May 23 and provincial level competition

would be held on June 22 in Lahore.

