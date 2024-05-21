Music Competition Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A music competition by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha division was held at Mianwali
district.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of 36 contestants, including two women
and 34 men, participated in the competition.
The contestants sang various folk and filmi songs as Muhammad Abdullah got the first position,
Shumail Khan clinched second and Mohsin Bilal got third position in the competition.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mianwali Salman Ahmad Loon was the chief guest
and distributed prizes among the winners.
The competition at divisional level would be held on May 23 and provincial level competition
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Potohar Division Police arrest 13 POs8 minutes ago
-
Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence8 minutes ago
-
Special persons registration begins in Sargodha8 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to conduct interviews of EST from May 2718 minutes ago
-
Very hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur division18 minutes ago
-
KP governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP18 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates conducts 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’28 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces Summer Vacations28 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists28 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work28 minutes ago
-
Concrete measures stressed for Dera’s development28 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign38 minutes ago