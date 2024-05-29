Music Competition Organized In Murree Arts Council
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) First Punjab Music Competition was held in district Murree under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council (PAC).
More than 100 candidates, aged 14 to 30 years from across the Murree participated in the competition.
According to the spokesman PAC Rawalpindi, the young singers presented their performance in the competition which was highly appreciated by the jury. Assistant Commissioner Murree, Captain (R) Abdul Wahab was the chief guest at the competition while Director PAC Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain, Anam Khalid, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Suleman, and Ahmed Raza were also present on the occasion.
While addressing the participants the chief guest lauded the enthusiastic participation of the competitors from Murree in the musical event. He extended special appreciation to the heads of educational institutions and parents for their strong support in encouraging the children to participate in the competition.
The Punjab Arts Council Murree has always been committed to promoting art and culture in the province. The chief guest also appreciated the Murree Arts Council for successfully organizing the music competition.
Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, stated that the platform of the Punjab Arts Council plays a vital role in promoting classical music. The Arts Council keeps the art of classical music alive among the new generation.
He also paid tribute to the families who have rendered significant services in classical music, hail from Punjab. These families have kept this art alive even in the modern era. The talent that emerges from competitions held across the province shines on the world stage, he added.
Qurat-ul-Ain Shehzad, Sawera, and Safiullah secured first, second, and third positions respectively. The jury comprising Afzal Latifi, Nawazish Ali Hazrovi, and Rubina Khanum analysed the performance of the young singers. The top three winners received prizes of Rs 20,000 Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively.
A divisional competition for the winners from district-level competitions in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree, and Rawalpindi will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 1300 hrs at the Arts Council, Rawalpindi.
