UrduPoint.com

Music Composer Feroze Nizami Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Music composer Feroze Nizami remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Famous Pakistani music composer Feroz Nizami was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on November 10, 1910, in Lahore, his real name was Ferozuddin Ahmad. He received his education from the Government Islamia College. He also studied Sufism and Metaphysics. He was the brother of Pakistani cricketer Nazar Mohammad and writer Siraj Nizami.

Before his debut in urdu and Hindi films, Feroz Nizami received his training in classical music from the classical music teacher Abdul Wahid Khan of the Kirana Gharana. After completing his training, he left his job with All India Radio and went to Mumbai to seek a job in the film industry.

He composed different types of music throughout his career and used classical, semi-classical, thumris, and western music. He started his career in 1943 with Vishwas film, in which he worked with Chhelalal, an Indian music director.

He then composed music in 1946 for Neik Parveen's film, but some of its compositions were good. Later in 1947, Noor Jehan and her husband Shaukat Hussain Rizvi's production company in Mumbai recruited him to score the music for the film Jugnu, a music blockbuster film of the 1940s.

After the partition, he migrated to Lahore and started working as a music director in the Pakistani film industry with his first film Hamri Basti (1949).

However, four years later, Noor Jehan produced the Pakistani film, Chann Vey, and his compositions for the film were praised in the Indian subcontinent. In 1952, he scored music for the Dopatta film, the only high-grossed Pakistani film of the 1950s.

He composed music for several Lollywood films during in the decades of 1960s and seventies.

Feroze Nizami's last film as a music composer was Zar Zan Zamin released in 1974.

During his last days, he extensively researched music and wrote books on the musical subject such as Ramooz e Moseeqi and Israr e Moseeqi, and an autobiographical book titled Sarchashma e Hayat, comprising a detailed account of his life.

He is also credited for introducing the greatest Indian singer Mohammed Rafi to the Indian film industry.

Feroze Nizami died on November 15, 1975, in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Mumbai Film And Movies Music Education Company Died Job Noor Jehan November All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.