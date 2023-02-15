UrduPoint.com

Music Director Rasheed Attre Remembered

February 15, 2023

Music director Rasheed Attre remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned film music director Abdul Rasheed Attre, also known as Rasheed Attre, was a Pakistani film score composer who was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Rasheed Attre was born in Amritsar on February 15, 1919. Rasheed acquired his initial music lessons from Khan Sahib Ashfaq Husain. Sharp enough in the field of learning music, Rasheed soon mastered the musical instruments in general and tabla in particular.

In the early 1940s, Rasheed decided to consolidate his efforts towards music composition and started his music career at Mahishori pictures, Lahore, where he composed two songs for the film Pagli. The rest of Pagli's songs were composed by Ustaad Jhanday Khan.

Rashid Attre was selected as the music director to compose songs for the Bombay Talkies' first Muslim social film Nateeja (1947). After the partition, he migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1948.

Rashid Attre used playback singers Zubaida Khanum and Naseem Begum in the early years of his career in Pakistan. Later, he composed music for many popular songs sung by Noor Jehan before he died in 1967.

Before partition he composed music for Indian films including Mamta (1942), Pagli (1943), Panna (1944), Shireen Farhaad (1945), Kamra No. 9 (1946), Nateeja (1947), Paaro (1947), Shikayat (1948).

In Pakistan, he composed music for over two dozen movies including Beli (1950),Shehri Babu (1953), Roohi (1954), Chann Mahi (1956), Sarfarosh (1956), Waada (1957), Saat Lakh (1957), Chengaiz Khan (1958), Mukhra (1958), Anarkali (1958), Neend (1959), Sham Dhalay (1960), Salma (1960), Farishta (1961), Gulfaam (1961), Shaheed (1962), Qaidi (1962), Mauseeqar (1962), Dulhan (1963), Farangi (1964), Jeedar (1965), Sawaal (1966), Mirza Jat (1967), Bauji (1968), Zarqa (1969).

Rasheed Attre died on December 18, 1967, in Lahore at the age of 48.

