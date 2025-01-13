Open Menu

Music Evening Organized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A magical evening of music was organized by the Sargodha Arts Council, in which famous local singers colored the gathering with their charming voices.

In this gathering, Sahibzada Saman Sultan, Ustad Liaquat, Muhammad Sarfraz Mazhar, Saleem Shahzad, Musarrat Shaheen and Hammad Ehsan entertained the audience with their voices and songs. The program presented a beautiful blend of classical music, songs and soul-touching melodies, which gave the gathering a unique and charming color. The singers made the gathering truly a beautiful experience with the magic of their voices.

On this occasion, Sargodha Arts Council Director Asad Ahmed, Assistant Director Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Assistant Director Muhammad Khan Hargan, Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza and all the esteemed staff of the Arts Council participated.

The aim of this gathering was not only to highlight the cultural heritage of Sargodha but also to promote the local level of music and its social role. The Sargodha Arts Council expressed its congratulations on the successful completion of this wonderful event and pledged to organize more cultural activities in the future.

