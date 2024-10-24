Music Festival Held To Mark Pak-Korea Cultural Week
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Prime Minister's Youth Program,(PMYP) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan organised a Korea-Pakistan Cultural Gala at Liaquat Gymnasium.
The Pakistani and Korean artists showcased mesmerizing music, dance, and art performances on the occasion.
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar, Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Prime Minister's Coordinator Badr Shehbaz and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Park Ki Jun attended the event.
During the cultural gala, Pakistani Artists Bilal Saeed, Natasha Baig, Uzair Jaswal and Khumariyaan Music Band performed their art, while the Kiki Wang Taekwondo team from Korea enthralled the spectators and received a clapping ovation from the participants.
The Korea-Pakistan Cultural Week 2024 was observed to strengthen the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The Korea-Pakistan Movie Day will screen four critically acclaimed films from October 24 to 27 at PNCA, Islamabad. Korean movies "Ode to My Father" and "The Himalayas" would be showcased alongside Pakistani hits "Nayab" and "Superstar." These films would highlight the diversity and creativity of both countries' cinema.
