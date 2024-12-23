Music Night At Multan Arts Council Wins Immense Appreciation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Renowned music maestro Sagheer Ahmed emphasized that music reflects the beautiful colors of our culture
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Renowned music maestro Sagheer Ahmed emphasized that music reflects the beautiful colors of our culture.
He expressed these sentiments while addressing the audience at the Music Night organized by the Multan Arts Council. He remarked that Ustad Nadeem Riaz Malik is a significant name in the realm of classical singing in contemporary times.
Multan Arts Council Director Saleem Qaiser paid tribute to legendary singer Shaukat Ali, calling him a national treasure. He lauded Ali’s son, Ali Imran Shaukat, for keeping his father’s artistic legacy alive and termed it a promising endeavor for the cultural heritage of Pakistan.
Prominent poet and calligrapher Mukhtar Ali reflected on the spiritual essence of music, stating, “Music elevates the soul and fosters inner peace.” Dr. Abdul Basir highlighted Multan’s longstanding reputation as a cradle of art and culture, affirming that local artists continue to captivate audiences with their exceptional talents.
Veteran journalist Rafique Ahmed Qureshi spoke about the rich musical traditions of the region, asserting, “Our classical and folk music stand as defining symbols of our cultural identity.” He further noted that folk music emerges organically from the hearts of the people, capturing their emotions and stories.
The evening came alive with mesmerizing performances by Ustad Nadeem Riaz Malik, who presented intricate renditions of Raag Pardeep and Raag Bhoopali. Ali Imran Shaukat, son of the legendary Shaukat Ali, captivated the audience with soulful performances of his father’s iconic songs, ghazals, patriotic anthems, and Sufi compositions. His extraordinary display of vocal prowess received immense applause from the audience.
The event served as a celebration of the region’s rich musical heritage and a testament to the enduring legacy of classical and folk traditions. Multan Arts Council continues to play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the cultural treasures of the area, ensuring that the vibrancy of its music and art thrives for generations to come, said other speakers.
The audience, comprising music enthusiasts, artists, and journalists, hailed the event as a remarkable effort to revive and honor the region’s cultural roots. Such initiatives reflect a collective commitment to preserving Pakistan's artistic and cultural legacy, making Multan a beacon of art and music.
