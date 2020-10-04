UrduPoint.com
Music, Painting, Calligraphy Classes From October 6

4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Music, painting, calligraphy classes from October 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will start Music, Painting and Calligraphy classes from October 6 to promote art field along with polishing the creative skills of youngsters.

The classes will commence under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

The classes were scheduled to start from Monday to Saturday to enhance art skills, an official said on Monday.

He said that the timing of classes would be between from 1 p.

m to 5 p.m daily.

He said that Calligraphy classes were aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is consider a great source of creativity.

While Music Learning Classes were intended for the music lovers to polish new skills and unleash inner artist, he stated.

He said that to play pieces of music on a new instrument can be challenging, but achievable goal.

"Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress", he stated.

