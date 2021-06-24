Music program 'sur sangeet' held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged an online music program 'Sur sangeet' in which young singer Kaleem Abbas performed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged an online music program 'Sur sangeet' in which young singer Kaleem Abbas performed.

He was accompanied by Sami Khan on Tabla, Wazir Ali on harmonium and Mohammad Saleem on Keyboard.

The Arts Council continues to provide a platform for young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that due to the ban on cultural activities, the Arts Council continued to run a series of online programs in which young artists were encouraged.

He said that the Arts Council would never disappoint the new artists and they would be encouraged in every possible way.