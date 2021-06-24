UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Music Program 'sur Sangeet' Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

Music program 'sur sangeet' held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged an online music program 'Sur sangeet' in which young singer Kaleem Abbas performed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) arranged an online music program 'Sur sangeet' in which young singer Kaleem Abbas performed.

He was accompanied by Sami Khan on Tabla, Wazir Ali on harmonium and Mohammad Saleem on Keyboard.

The Arts Council continues to provide a platform for young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that due to the ban on cultural activities, the Arts Council continued to run a series of online programs in which young artists were encouraged.

He said that the Arts Council would never disappoint the new artists and they would be encouraged in every possible way.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Young Sur Sami Khan

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenarie ..

35 seconds ago

US Preparing for Next Supply Chain Crisis - Biden ..

37 seconds ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

Swiss open the doors despite Delta concerns

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.