Music show to start on 23rd

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day music show will be held on June 23 on the International Music Day under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts.

According to Assistant Director Arts Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, the event has features of traditional folk music, ghazals, pop and classical music as renowned singers and musicians willentertain audience.

There was no fee to participate in the event and admission was totally free, he said.