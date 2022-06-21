UrduPoint.com

Music Show To Start On 23rd

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Music show to start on 23rd

A two-day music show will be held on June 23 on the International Music Day under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day music show will be held on June 23 on the International Music Day under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts.

According to Assistant Director Arts Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, the event has features of traditional folk music, ghazals, pop and classical music as renowned singers and musicians willentertain audience.

There was no fee to participate in the event and admission was totally free, he said.

Related Topics

Music Punjab June Event

Recent Stories

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker ..

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

34 minutes ago
 Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims co ..

Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

34 minutes ago
 Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost ..

Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost up industrialization in KP

36 minutes ago
 CPO conducted surprise visit to various police sta ..

CPO conducted surprise visit to various police stations

36 minutes ago
 VIS assigns IER to ARFL

VIS assigns IER to ARFL

36 minutes ago
 Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.