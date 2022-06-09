Music workshop from June 13

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day music workshop titled '' Awaz,Saaz' 'organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division would begin on June 13 here.

According to PAC Assistant Director,the workshop aimed to provide relevant music information and training which would give students broad exposure to the world of arts and music,adding that the workshop would empower students to choose their own musical path.

He said interesting candidates could get registration forms from the council and the official Facebook page, sargodhaartscouncil.