UrduPoint.com

Music Workshop From June 13

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Music workshop from June 13

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day music workshop titled '' Awaz,Saaz' 'organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha Division would begin on June 13 here.

According to PAC Assistant Director,the workshop aimed to provide relevant music information and training which would give students broad exposure to the world of arts and music,adding that the workshop would empower students to choose their own musical path.

He said interesting candidates could get registration forms from the council and the official Facebook page, sargodhaartscouncil.

Related Topics

World Music Punjab Facebook Sargodha June From

Recent Stories

NEC approves annual targets for next fiscal year

NEC approves annual targets for next fiscal year

23 minutes ago
 Economic Survey for outgoing financial year 2021-2 ..

Economic Survey for outgoing financial year 2021-22 will be launched today

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

12 hours ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.