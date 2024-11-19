Open Menu

Musical Activities Helped To Boost Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Singer Salman Paras from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) said on Tuesday that music-related activities boosted tourism in the region as local languages ??are known and heard worldwide.

While talking to the media, he said, “We are blessed with four seasons, and GB is surrounded by mountains that boost the tourism around the world.

Paras said that the local traditional musical instruments played an important role in the composition of music. The songs were especially composed to entertain the local and foreign tourists, he added.

He discussed the customs and culture of GB, emphasizing the friendliness of the local people and the beauty of the natural scenery.

Salman Paras is a Shina Folk singer from Gilgit Baltistan. He has recorded more than 50+ songs since 2002. He is proficient in various genres and is also close to Sufi folk music.

