Musical concert held at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Information and Cultural Department, Government of Punjab organized a musical concert at Bahawalpur Arts Council.

Renowned singers including Arsalan Riaz, Shahid Ali Khan, Aurangzeb and Rukhsar Sani sang national songs. The ceremony was held to celebrate Independence Day which would fall on August 14.

Addressing the ceremony, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Muhammad Zubair Rabbani said that artists love Pakistan and they had sung national songs to express their love and loyalty for the country. He said that to contain coronavirus COVID-19, less number of people were invited to such ceremonies, adding that however, more ceremonies would also be held to celebrate National Independence Day.