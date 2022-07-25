Musical concert organised to mark Pakistan Diamond Jubilee

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) Monday organised a musical show titled " Azam Alishan, Shad Rahey Pakistan" in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan celebrations.

The chief guest of the program was Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that we should also remember our ancestors on the occasion of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, due to whose sacrifices we are breathing in free air.

She added that Pakistan had made significant developments in every sector in the last seven decades despite facing many challenges.

She said today, Pakistan is among the 40 largest economies in the world, and noteworthy achievements have been made in the fields of education, health, agriculture, heavy industry, dams, infrastructure and services.

Naheed expressed hope that Pakistan would be included in the 20 largest economies of the world till its platinum jubilee.

She further described that with the hard work of our scientists day and night, today we are a nuclear power.

In the end, she congratulated all the singers for rendering the beautiful song.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Pakistan was a gift from Allah to the Muslims of India.

He added that Pakistan has been valued in the Islamic world and has progressed in all spheres of life since independence.

Among the singers, Bano Rahmat, a famous singer of Azad Kashmir and others, including Mohsin Pasha, Samina Khalid, Syeda Bushra Wakil, Hamza Ali, and Ramiz Ishaq, performed at the concert.

A large number of people from different cities participated in the music festival.