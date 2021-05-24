UrduPoint.com
Musical Evening Held At Punjab Arts Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Musical evening 'Sur Sangeet' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) while Young singer Azam Khan Watan Yar performed online due to the corona pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Musical evening 'Sur Sangeet' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) while Young singer Azam Khan Watan Yar performed online due to the corona pandemic.

Azam Khan Watan Yar is an emerging folk singer of urdu, Punjabi and Pashto.

Azam had received music training in music class at Punjab Arts Council.

He has performed on various tv channels and radio as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that young artists are assets of the country and they must be encouraged.

He said that Arts Council has encouraged the youth from day one and provided them platform without any discrimination.

