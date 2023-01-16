UrduPoint.com

Musical Event Held In Connection With Chitral Day

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Tirich Mir Backpackers Club Pakistan organized a musical event in connection with Chitral Day

The event was attended by a large number of students belonging to Chitral, members of civil society besides MPA Rabia Basri as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony comprised of traditional songs including one of the most exceptional performance by Mohsin Ali and his team who mesmerized the audience with their extraordinary performance.

The artists who played different kinds of musical instruments on the musical night included Raees Ghazan who played the piano, Sariruddin on the Sitar, Tanver Nawab on Daf, Waqas on Damdama and Hakim played Dhol.

Stalls depicting rich cultural heritage of Chitral were set up by the Department of sports, and Youth Affairs in the festival that aimed to project the culture of Chitral and to aware people about the folk traditions of various areas of Chitral.

Addressing the ceremony, Rabia Basri said that the Chitrali people are peaceful, law-abiding and these activities can help promote local traditions besides providing people with the chance to enjoy.

An award ceremony was also held to appreciate the contributions of Chitrali people in the field of education, social work, literature and other related sectors. The awards were given to Hidayatullah, Zubaida Sirang, Dr Inayat, Afsar Ali, Ejaz Ahmad, Rehmat Ali, Saif-ur-Rehman and Zafarullah.

Sharifullah got first position in badminton, Hamad and Sarwat stood first in table tennis, Rose in chair game and Tehsil Mastoj in football. Attaullah got the first position in the Naat competition followed by Ahmad Hassan and Aziza Qamar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is destined to contribute and appreciate the efforts of the rich and indigenous culture and heritage revival throughout KP for the uplift and sustainability of youth, arts and culture though such events.

