Musical night held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A musical night was organized at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) to entrain the residents of the twin cities here on Monday.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Drama Writer Naheed Manzoor were the chief guests at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed said that Pakistani singers have given Pakistan a cultural identity abroad through their classical music.

Ahmed said PAC always provided a platform for new talent, adding, students of the arts council were promoting the name of the institution across the country.

Mubashera Hafeez, Mohsin Pasha, Leila Jatti, Hikmat Awan, Samina Khan, and Mohammad Hamza performed on the musical night. Cash prizes were also distributed among the singers and musicians.