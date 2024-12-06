Open Menu

Musical Night "Hum Bhi Pakistan Hain" Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A Musical Night titled "Hum Bhi Pakistan Hain" was organized at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

According to the details, during the musical night, performances by Nauman Mani, Nazakat Ali Shad, Maria Kanwal, Hafiz Mubashir, Abdullah, Muhammad Irfan, and Karam Ali mesmerized the audience, earning them hearty applause.

The chief guest, renowned literary and art dignitary and former Director PAC Waqar Ahmed, stated that the purpose of observing the 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' is to appreciate the talents, skills, and achievements of individuals who demonstrate their abilities in all fields of life despite their disabilities. He emphasized that the special persons not only excel in education, sports, and other areas but also have a remarkable contribution to the arts, especially music.

Music serves as a medium that allows them to express their emotions and share their stories with the world effectively.

"Disabled artists have proven that physical or mental challenges cannot limit their creative capabilities. Their music touches hearts and reminds us that disability does not define one’s potential but serves as an opportunity to overcome life’s realities", he said.

Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain remarked that music is food for the soul, and for persons with disabilities, it is not only a source of entertainment but also a vital means of emotional expression and confidence building. He urged everyone to commit to providing all possible support and facilities to persons with disabilities, enabling them to showcase their talents to the fullest and become an integral part of society.

A large number of people from the twin cities attended the musical night.

