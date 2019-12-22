Musical night ` NYFEST New Year Festival' on Dec 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Sparks Films will hold a musical night blended with soulful tunes here on December 28 at open air theater Shakar Parian.

The event is expected to enthrall the music lovers with well known singers and emerging singers.

Musical nigh titled "NYFEST New Year Festival" aimed to mesmerizing the singing musical lovers from twin cities with a joyful evening.

An official told APP that this event would provide an opportunity to people of Rawalpindi and Islambad to enjoy mesmerizing music.

He said it would be a family event that has specifically been arranged to provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

