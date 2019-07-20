UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musical Night "Sufi Rang" Held At RAC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Musical night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A musical night titled "Sufi Rang" was held for Sufi Music lovers here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) featuring the performances of Qurban Ali Niazi along with Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum.

A remarkable turnout of viewers was observed on the occasion at RAC.

Qurban Niazi and group spellbound the public with his sizzling performance. He also performed his versions of Ki Jana Me Kaon, Andaz-e-Jijabana, and other favorites from the poetry of Hazrat Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Khawaja Fareed and Hazrat Bedam Warsi.

The other singers Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum added charm to "Sufi Rang" receiving thunder appreciation.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the objective of organizing the event was to pay tribute to the Sufi poets, adding that Rawalpindi Arts Council has started this spiritual journey to spread the message of love.

Related Topics

Music Rawalpindi Event From Love

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

53 minutes ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

53 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

53 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

1 hour ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.