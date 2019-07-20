Musical Night "Sufi Rang" Held At RAC

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A musical night titled "Sufi Rang" was held for Sufi Music lovers here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) featuring the performances of Qurban Ali Niazi along with Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum.

A remarkable turnout of viewers was observed on the occasion at RAC.

Qurban Niazi and group spellbound the public with his sizzling performance. He also performed his versions of Ki Jana Me Kaon, Andaz-e-Jijabana, and other favorites from the poetry of Hazrat Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Khawaja Fareed and Hazrat Bedam Warsi.

The other singers Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum added charm to "Sufi Rang" receiving thunder appreciation.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the objective of organizing the event was to pay tribute to the Sufi poets, adding that Rawalpindi Arts Council has started this spiritual journey to spread the message of love.