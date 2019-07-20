UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musical Night "Sufi Rang" Held For Sufi Music Lovers At RAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

Musical night

A musical night titled "Sufi Rang" was held for Sufi Music lovers featuring the performances of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient singer Qurban Ali Niazi along with Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) : A musical night titled "Sufi Rang" was held for Sufi Music lovers featuring the performances of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient singer Qurban Ali Niazi along with Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum.A remarkable turnout of viewers was observed on the occasion at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Qurban Niazi and group spellbound the public with his sizzling performance. He also performed his versions of Ki Jana Me Kaon, Andaz-e-Jijabana, and other favorites from the poetry of Hazrat Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Khawaja Fareed and Hazrat Bedam Warsi.

The other singer singers Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum added charm to "Sufi Rang" receiving thunder appreciation.Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the objective of organizing the event was to pay tribute to the Sufi poets, added Rawalpindi Arts Council has started this spiritual journey to spread the message of love.

The night was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja.

Related Topics

Music Rawalpindi Event From Love

Recent Stories

Govt denies forensic report of judge Arshad Malik' ..

9 minutes ago

One killed, seven injured as vehicle carrying vote ..

2 minutes ago

BTAP surpasses 1bln plantation target amid 88 per ..

2 minutes ago

3000 kites confiscated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Look Africa policy can help boost exports: Vice Co ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Ports Authority Says Seized UK Oil Tanker ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.