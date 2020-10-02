Musical night to pay tribute to Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

Newly Established Music Club at Sindh University Campus Larkana (SUCL) organized a musical night to pay tribute to the great mystic poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in commemoration of his 277th Urs, at the Campus, on Thursday late night

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Newly Established Music Club at Sindh University Campus Larkana (SUCL) organized a musical night to pay tribute to the great mystic poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in commemoration of his 277th Urs, at the Campus, on Thursday late night.

Commissioner Larkano Division Saleem Raza Khuhro stressed on the need for revival of fine arts including music painting sculptures dance drama and other artistic activities and appreciated SUCL taking steps in this direction.

Prof Rizwan Gul recited many verses from Shah Jo Risalo and explained the underlying meaning and philosophy.

SUCL Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah welcomed the participants and talked about rich cultural heritage and feministic matrilineal society of Indus Valley Civilization and philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai who promoted such matrilineal society to inculcate love peace progress and prosperity.

SUCL music club announced to continue organizing musical night every 14th of lunar month IA.

Saleem Raza Samo Chairman Music section Larkano Arts Council and SUCL students including Ali Sajjad, Faisal Chandio, Yumna Baloch, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Raheem Chandio and others sung the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

SUCL Head of the Departments along with a large number of faculty member's staff and students participated in the event.