Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Literary Foundation jointly organized a musical performance at the end of the first day of the 5th Sindh Literature Festival.

The young artists performed great dances to various evergreen songs, including folk songs.

Iqbal Rind, AH Khanzada, Sabin Saif, Mansoor Sahir, Dr. Hina Umbereen Tariq, Waheed Noor, Ahmad Solangi, Ali Akash, Ghulam Ali Wafa, Ayub Gul, Isa Khamosh.

Saeed Ahmad Saadi, Afzal Hazarawi, Irene Farhat, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Amir Pirzado, Shamim Marri, Muhammad Ali Pathan, Yasmeen Chandio, Seema Abbasi, Dr. Subhash Babu, Imtiaz Danish, Sedrah Jabbar, and other poets presented their speeches and received much acclaim.