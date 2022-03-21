UrduPoint.com

Musical Performances And Mushaira At The 5th Sindh Literature Festival Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Literary Foundation jointly organized a musical performance at the end of the first day of the 5th Sindh Literature Festival.

The young artists performed great dances to various evergreen songs, including folk songs.

Iqbal Rind, AH Khanzada, Sabin Saif, Mansoor Sahir, Dr. Hina Umbereen Tariq, Waheed Noor, Ahmad Solangi, Ali Akash, Ghulam Ali Wafa, Ayub Gul, Isa Khamosh.

Saeed Ahmad Saadi, Afzal Hazarawi, Irene Farhat, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Amir Pirzado, Shamim Marri, Muhammad Ali Pathan, Yasmeen Chandio, Seema Abbasi, Dr. Subhash Babu, Imtiaz Danish, Sedrah Jabbar, and other poets presented their speeches and received much acclaim.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Young Muhammad Ali Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At ..

Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At Arts Council of Pakistan Kara ..

3 minutes ago
 Reko Diq development to play significant role in s ..

Reko Diq development to play significant role in socio-economic uplift: PM Imran ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Summit Later This Week Will Focus on Energy Iss ..

EU Summit Later This Week Will Focus on Energy Issues - EU Chief Spokesperson

8 minutes ago
 Khairpur Police held a flag march

Khairpur Police held a flag march

8 minutes ago
 Motorways police serving masses effectively: IG Mo ..

Motorways police serving masses effectively: IG Motorway

23 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 528 kg drugs; arrests four accused

ANF recovers 528 kg drugs; arrests four accused

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>