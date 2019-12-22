UrduPoint.com
Musical Play 'Madness' Staged At RAC

22nd December 2019

Musical play 'Madness' staged at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A musical play 'Madness' was staged at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) which was written and directed by Suraj Arman Khan.

The cast of the play includes Ali Qasim, Shahrukh Khan, Ahad Ramzan, Shanzay Aslam, Kainat Naveed, Bilawal Ali, Salman, Muhammad Noor Khan, Asfand Yar Khattak, Azhar Qayyum, Ahtisham, Shah taj, Seema Jutt and Aleena.

It was a comedy and musical Theatre play. The writer tried to explain the current issues of the society in a lighter mode. Patients and the team of the doctors in a mental hospital created fun and comedy in such a way that they highlighted the current scenario of the general public.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed appreciated the play and termed it true picture of the society.

