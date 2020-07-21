UrduPoint.com
Musical Program 'Sur Sangeet' Arranged At PUCAR

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Musical program 'Sur Sangeet' arranged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged an online musical program "'Sur Sangeet' to provide entertainment facility to the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi The program was a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19 which was anchored by Mah Rukh Khan while young singer Shakir Kashmiri who is from Attock, sang enchanting folk songs on the occasion.

The program was also broadcast on official YouTube channel and Facebook.

On the occasion, Punjab Council of the Arts Director Waqar Ahmed said the council had always encouraged the young generation to step forward to unearth their hidden talent in the field of art and culture, Drama, Fine Arts, and Literature.

