HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts with collaboration of Culture department Govt of Sindh organized a musical show on eve of 145th birthday celebration of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday night.

Famous singers of Hyderabad Ustad Shafi Warsi, Iqrar Waheed Ali, Abdullah Faqir, Sufi Sattar presented performances and sang national songs and mesmerized the audience at the Auditorium of Sindh Museum.

Nisar Ali Khan of Pakistan National Council of Arts, drama artists Israr Leghari and Rafique Essani, social activist Nazish Fatima and large number of youths attended the musical program organized to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birthday.