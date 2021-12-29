UrduPoint.com

Musical Show Held To Celebrate Quaid's 145th Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Musical show held to celebrate Quaid's 145th birthday

Pakistan National Council of Arts with collaboration of Culture department Govt of Sindh organized a musical show on eve of 145th birthday celebration of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts with collaboration of Culture department Govt of Sindh organized a musical show on eve of 145th birthday celebration of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday night.

Famous singers of Hyderabad Ustad Shafi Warsi, Iqrar Waheed Ali, Abdullah Faqir, Sufi Sattar presented performances and sang national songs and mesmerized the audience at the Auditorium of Sindh Museum.

Nisar Ali Khan of Pakistan National Council of Arts, drama artists Israr Leghari and Rafique Essani, social activist Nazish Fatima and large number of youths attended the musical program organized to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birthday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with ad ..

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with advanced medical preventive syst ..

31 minutes ago
 Mexican Health Body Expects Fewer Hospitalizations ..

Mexican Health Body Expects Fewer Hospitalizations Despite Omicron

45 seconds ago
 Shami reaches 200 wicket landmark as India take co ..

Shami reaches 200 wicket landmark as India take control

49 seconds ago
 Omicron dominant in Switzerland, triple-jabbed in ..

Omicron dominant in Switzerland, triple-jabbed in hospital

2 minutes ago
 England and Wales report record Covid cases

England and Wales report record Covid cases

2 minutes ago
 Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban on Southern ..

Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban on Southern African Nations - White House

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.