Musical Show To Be Held On Dec 28

Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

Musical show to be held on Dec 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A musical night blended with soulful tunes arranged by Sparks Films will be held on December 28 at open air theater Shakar Parian.

The event is expected to enthrall the music lovers with well known singers and emerging singers.

Musical nigh titled "NYFEST New Year Festival" aimed to mesmerizing the singing musical lovers from twin cities with a joyful evening.

An official source told APP that this event is likely to provide an opportunity to people form Rawalpindi and Islambad to come and enjoy musicl night with peacfull and mesmerizing music.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

