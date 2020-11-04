UrduPoint.com
Musical, Tabla Evening Titled "Saaz Samandar" Held At PNCA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Musical, Tabla evening titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Wednesday organised Musical and Tabla evening titled "Saaz Samandar" to pay tribute to great Tabla player Ustad Abdul Sattar Khan Tari.

Adressing the participants DG, PNCA  Dr. Fozia Saeed said that Legendary Tabla maestro,Tari is pride of Pakistan.

She said that Tari has been awarded with many accolades such as the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award.     She added that Tari, is a disciple of Ustad Mian Shokat Hussain Khan, Great Tabla player of sub continent.              She said that  Tari started his career by accompanying great singer like Mehndi Hassan Ghulam Ali, Pandam Jasraj, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Roshan Ara Begam adding that later he developed interesting singing after having training from Mehndi Hassan, became an accomplished singer as well.

                          She said that PNCA is committed to promote and preserve the work of great artist.

"We are also working on to expand PNCA's activities and other stations in Khyber Pukhtunkhaw, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan",she stated.                 Great Tabla Maestro Ustab Abdul Sattar Tari enthralled the audience with his outsatnding performances.

First half of the evening, he presented various ghazals while on the second half he played solo tabla performance.

