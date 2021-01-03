UrduPoint.com
Music,Art Classes Attract Enthusiasts At PNCA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Music and Arts classes here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) are attracting the aspirant of music and art lovers and learners under the supervision of different maestros.

Competent musicans and skillful artisans in different specialized craft fields were imparting training to registered participants.

According to an official of PNCA, the training classes were started in last month which would be continued in whole month of January. He said that only calligraphy classes has been shifted into online classes.

He said that ,"these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood",.

  He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in classical,folk and pop singing and in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy .

He said that these classes were taught by different master artisans and calligraphers to groom their learning skills in art and craft.                     "Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses which will enhance their skills in art and craft.

He said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket.

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA offical Facebook page.

