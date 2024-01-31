Musician Abdullah Death Anniversary Observed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of legendary musician Master Abdullah was observed on Wednesday.
Born in 1930 in Lahore, his elder brother Master Inayat Hussain was a film music composer in the early days of Pakistan film industry and was better known in Pakistan than Master Abdullah himself, a private news channel reported.
He began his film career in 1962 with an urdu language film Suraj Mukhi (1962).
Major Films of Master Abdullah includes, Malangi (1965), Laado (1966), Badla (1968), Commander (1968), Rangu Jatt (1970), Shehanshah (1974) Sharif Badmash (1975) Sheeshay Ka Ghar (1978), Jatt Mirza (1982) and Qismet (1985).
Master Abdullah won a Best Musician Nigar Award for the Punjabi film "Ziddi" in 1973.
