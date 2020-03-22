UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musician Nisar Bazmi Was Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Musician Nisar Bazmi was remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The 13th death anniversary of eminent musician of South Asian and composer of famous songs for Pakistani film industry Nisar Bazmi was observed in the country on Sunday with tributes were paid to his services in the capacity of musician.

Born on December 01,1924 in Jalgaon in Khandesh area of Maharashtra state India, Bazmi started his career by joining Yasin Khan's Qawwali Group in Mumbai at the age of 11 and then learned music from Khan Saheb Aman Ali Khan.

In 1962, Bazmi decided to settle in Pakistan after accepting the offer of veteran film producer Fazal Ahmed Karim Fazli to compose music for Pakistani films.

His first song in Pakistan was "Mohabbat mei tere sar ki qasam" sung by Ahmed Rushdi, Noor Jahan for the 1964 film "Aisa bhi hota hai".

He also composed many songs for Runa Laila, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Faisal Nadeem, Khursheed Nurali (Sheerazi), and Saleem Shahzaad. His music for famous song "Kuch Log Rooth Kar Bhi, Lagtay Hain Kitne Pyaray" is still echoing in the hearts of millions even today.

He had trained many of the modern composers. His closest student/assistant was Badar uz Zaman, the famous classical singer and composer, who remained associated with him for 18 years.

Nisar Bazmi received many Nigar Awards for his achievements and composed music for 140 films in all during his career.

Nisar Bazmi died on March 22, 2007.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mumbai Film And Movies Music Died Aman Ali Mehdi Hassan Saudi Arabia Riyals March December Sunday All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

36 minutes ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

36 minutes ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Press: To combat the coronavirus, stay at home ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.