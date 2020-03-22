Musician Nisar Bazmi was remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The 13th death anniversary of eminent musician of South Asian and composer of famous songs for Pakistani film industry Nisar Bazmi was observed in the country on Sunday with tributes were paid to his services in the capacity of musician.

Born on December 01,1924 in Jalgaon in Khandesh area of Maharashtra state India, Bazmi started his career by joining Yasin Khan's Qawwali Group in Mumbai at the age of 11 and then learned music from Khan Saheb Aman Ali Khan.

In 1962, Bazmi decided to settle in Pakistan after accepting the offer of veteran film producer Fazal Ahmed Karim Fazli to compose music for Pakistani films.

His first song in Pakistan was "Mohabbat mei tere sar ki qasam" sung by Ahmed Rushdi, Noor Jahan for the 1964 film "Aisa bhi hota hai".

He also composed many songs for Runa Laila, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Faisal Nadeem, Khursheed Nurali (Sheerazi), and Saleem Shahzaad. His music for famous song "Kuch Log Rooth Kar Bhi, Lagtay Hain Kitne Pyaray" is still echoing in the hearts of millions even today.

He had trained many of the modern composers. His closest student/assistant was Badar uz Zaman, the famous classical singer and composer, who remained associated with him for 18 years.

Nisar Bazmi received many Nigar Awards for his achievements and composed music for 140 films in all during his career.

Nisar Bazmi died on March 22, 2007.