Musician Ustad Beebo Khan Remembered On Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned musician Ustad Beebo Khan of Sindh was observed no Monday.
His original name was Muhammad Ibrahim Qureshi. He was born in Shikarpur in 1904.
Ustad Beebo Khan received his musical training from his father Ustad Gaman Khan, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan and Ustad Murad Ali. He was well versed in his family heritage.
With the passage of time, the fame of his singing began to spread far and wide. He started being invited to sing every month at All India Radio Bombay.
Ustad Beebo Khan's students include Ustad Qudratullah Khan, Ustad Niaz Hussain, Ustad Fida Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hashim Kicchi, Hadi Bakhsh Khan, Mai Allah Wasai, Muhammad Saleh Sand and Allah Deno Noonari.
Ustad Bebo Khan was died on this day in 1954 in Hyderabad and was buried in Tando Yusuf graveyard.
Recent Stories
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19 booked over stealing trees2 minutes ago
-
Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail10 minutes ago
-
Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately32 minutes ago
-
‘Text to CPO’ service launched to facilitate citizens send complaints to CPO32 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, four injured in motorcycles collision32 minutes ago
-
PHC issues detailed judgment on allocation reserved seats32 minutes ago
-
President emphasises increasing economic, cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire42 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store42 minutes ago
-
Minor girl killed in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Drum beating tradition in Sehri still alive in capital city52 minutes ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing1 hour ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi1 hour ago