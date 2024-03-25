Open Menu

Musician Ustad Beebo Khan Remembered On Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned musician Ustad Beebo Khan of Sindh was observed no Monday.

His original name was Muhammad Ibrahim Qureshi. He was born in Shikarpur in 1904.

Ustad Beebo Khan received his musical training from his father Ustad Gaman Khan, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan and Ustad Murad Ali. He was well versed in his family heritage.

With the passage of time, the fame of his singing began to spread far and wide. He started being invited to sing every month at All India Radio Bombay.

Ustad Beebo Khan's students include Ustad Qudratullah Khan, Ustad Niaz Hussain, Ustad Fida Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hashim Kicchi, Hadi Bakhsh Khan, Mai Allah Wasai, Muhammad Saleh Sand and Allah Deno Noonari.

Ustad Bebo Khan was died on this day in 1954 in Hyderabad and was buried in Tando Yusuf graveyard.

