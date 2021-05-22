Musikaar Trust pays a glowing tributes to renowned musician A. Hameed

The "Musikaar Welfare Trust (MWT) "organized an online function to pay tributes to the renowned musician of the subcontinent A. Hameed for his unparalleled services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The "Musikaar Welfare Trust (MWT) "organized an online function to pay tributes to the renowned musician of the subcontinent A. Hameed for his unparalleled services. The event was organized in connection with the 30th birth anniversary of A. Hameed being observed today. The event was joined by the late A. Hameed's art admirers, students and music friends, said a press release.

Hameed was born on February 21, 1934 in Amritsar, India. He was very fond of playing the piano. He would get so engrossed in playing the piano that his fingers would start to bleed and his fingers would get swollen.

A. Hameed's student, Welfare Trust's Director of Programs M. Masood Iqbal Hashmi expressed these views in his opening remarks. He said that popular film songs composed by musician A. Hameed still resonate in our ears. "We have forgotten everything but we have not forgotten his love" he said. Ustad Raees Ahmad Khan Pride of Performance Violinist said that the films that became popular in the music of A.

Hameed in the sixties and seventies include Sanam, Samaj, Shikar, Suraya and Bhopali, adding that there were super hit movies of his time.

Hassan Abbas Razan said that the melodies and music composed by musician A. Hameed were increasing day by day. He became one of the most famous musicians of his time. Songs from the films "Sohaili", "Dosti", "Granata", "Bahan Bhai" and one after the other made a splash and thus the Pakistani film industry reached its peak.

Dr. Seema Khan, President, MWT from UK and Hameed's student, singer Engineer Amjad Mahmood from USA participated online and paid glowing tribute to A. Hameed. The event was conducted by musician A. Hameed's student M. Masood Iqbal Hashmi.

Prominent violinist Ustad Raees Ahmad Khan performed the popular melodies of A. Hameed on violin along with Sangat Aslam (Bala) on tabla.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants also offered Fateha for A. Hameed.

They also offered special prayers for the Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

