Muskan Ghani wins English declamation contest

DARGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Muskan Ghani, 10th grade student of Govt. Girls High school Warteer grabbed first position in district level English declamation contest held at Batkhela.

She attributed her success to hard work of her teachers and prayers of her parents.

All the government schools across the district took part in the competition.

Earlier, she got first position in tehsil level competition that was held in tehsil Dargai.