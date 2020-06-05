UrduPoint.com
Muslim Aid Pakistan Donates Equipment To PBM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

Muslim Aid Pakistan donates equipment to PBM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has received necessary equipment from Muslim Aid Pakistan (MAP), for its Women Empowerment Centre (WEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has received necessary equipment from Muslim Aid Pakistan (MAP), for its Women Empowerment Centre (WEC).

MAP Head of Programmes Fahad Iqbal Haidri handed over cutting table, embroidery machines and sewing machines for WECs in Tarnol and Islamabad to PBM Director Sajjad Iqbal during a ceremony held here in PBM head office.

PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi was also present on this occasion. Admiring the humanitarian services of Muslim Aid, the PBM Managing Director expressed his gratitude for sincere gesture towards susceptible women of the country. He said "Economic empowerment of women results family financial stability, economic independence and momentous contributions to the well-being of society.

" Aon Abbas Buppi told that presently 156 WECs were functional across the country including Azad Kashmir and Northern Areas where free of cost vocational training to widows, orphan and poor girls was being provided, said a news release.

Currently, latest IT courses were being introduced in these centres and the passed out women were also being offered soft loans to initiate their own businesses.

He expressed his passion for the expansion of these centres to Tehsil Level, so as to benefit maximum number of poor women of the country.

