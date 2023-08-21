Muslim, Christian communities foil deep-rooted conspiracy: Khalil George

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday said that Muslim and Christian communities had foiled a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched to pitch them against each other

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday said that Muslim and Christian communities had foiled a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched to pitch them against each other.

Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he appreciated the gesture of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar who visited the affected area and proved beyond any doubt that "we are fully united despite of such conspiracies".

He advised the Christians to remain patient and thanked Muslim brethren who rescued their Christian brethren and no causality was reported in this sad incident.

He also appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister for standing with their minority community in this need of hour and also thanked him.

He assured the affectees that criminals involved in this heinous crime would be taken to task without any discrimination.