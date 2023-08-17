Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for perpetrators of Jaranwala incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Prominent Muslim-Christian leaders Thursday united in demanding swift justice for the perpetrators behind the tragic incident in Jaranwala, which involved the desecration of places of worship.

A delegation of Muslim scholars, led by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, visited Saint Anthony Catholic Church here and extended an olive branch to the Christian leaders and people, seeking forgiveness for the disrespectful act that has deeply disturbed the entire nation.

Addressing a presser, the Muslim-Christian leaders, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Archbishop Sebastian Shah, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Pastor Saleem, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Mufti Naseem Islam, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi and others said the incident had not only strained interfaith relations but also cast a dark shadow over the country's reputation.

They said a nationwide day of mourning would be observed on August 18 to express collective condemnation and solidarity, urging the government to provide compensation for the losses, besides reconstruction of the damaged worship places.

The Muslim religious leaders said the heinous act in Jaranwala was unequivocally condemned in Friday sermons in mosques across the country.

They said a diverse group of religious leaders and scholars, representing all schools of thought, would visit Jaranwala to offer support and express solidarity with the affected people.

The religious leaders unequivocally stated that the perpetrators behind the attack on Christian places of worship had not only harmed the local community members but also brought disrepute to the religion of islam and Pakistan.

They urged the Punjab government to expedite its investigations into the incident. After a thorough probe, those found responsible for burning churches and desecrating the holy books must be brought to justice under a fair and expeditious trial, they added.

The leaders underscored the need for a more robust justice system to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

While expressing trust in the Punjab government's investigative committee, they urged that accurate and complete information about the incident be shared with the public within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also expressed his deep sorrow and condemnation for the disrespect shown to the Holy Quran in the Jaranwala area.

He stressed that such actions only created unrest and division within the Muslim-Christian communities.

Ashrafi, who is also the President of International Interfaith Harmony Council, emphasized the importance of upholding the law and bringing the culprits to justice.

He pointed out that those who engaged in such despicable acts should be held accountable for their actions once found guilty.

He said the attack on Christian places of worship and the desecration of religious symbols, including the cross, had been widely condemned.

He underscored that Islam promoted peace and safety and that it was the responsibility of the majority to protect the rights and safety of minorities in the country.

He urged the local scholars, Christian leaders, and authorities, to collaborate and bring about a positive change in the society.

The leaders concluded that an appropriate punishment for those who disrespected the Holy Quran and attacked places of worship should serve as an example for others, reinforcing the importance of interfaith harmony and respect for sacred sites.